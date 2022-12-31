Chelsea to offer part-exchange deal to secure new signing with a deal close to completion

Chelsea could offer a part-exchange deal to secure the signing of Benoit Badashile.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were close to completing the signing of Monaco defender Badiashile.

The young defender had enjoyed an impressive season for Monaco and is yet to reach his full potential. A deal is not yet completed, and a fresh report from Media Foot has now claimed that Chelsea could look to include Malang Sarr in order to get the deal over the line.

Sarr has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, so a permanent move away from the club could be the right move for all parties.

Getting a deal for Badiashile over the line is the most important thing for Chelsea, so sacrificing a player who is likely to be surplus to requirements makes sense.

With Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, signing a long-term replacement in 21-year-old Badiashile would be a smart move. Regular fitness issues for Wesley Fofana may have pushed Graham Potter to get a deal done as soon as possible, rather than wait for the summer transfer window.