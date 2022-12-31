Cristiano Ronaldo blocked popular football website Transfermarkt after they dropped his valuation

Cristiano Ronaldo once blocked the popular football website Transfermarkt after they downgraded his market valuation.

The German-based website, which provides extensive data on clubs and players all over the world, is one of the most trusted and renowned sites.

However, in March 2020, Ronaldo took issue with a “Jorge Mendes XI,” a team comprised of players represented by the “super agent,” in which the Portuguese was valued at €75 million (£62 million).

Explaining the incident, Transfermarkt’s coordinator Christian Schwarz told The Athletic:

“He sent a message first to our social media guys. They answered him, explained why, and told him, ‘The people in your age group, you are by far the number one’. “It was £30-50 million difference [between Ronaldo and the next player on the list], and then he sent some smilies, and then he blocked us.”

HAHAHAH Cristiano Ronaldo blocked @Transfermarkt on Instagram because they value him lower than Bernardo Silva??? pic.twitter.com/MxDw7Nd6VB — An?? (@AnfieldAn) March 1, 2020

Ronaldo is currently valued at £31.5m (£42m) by the site, which is less than half of what he was valued two years ago. And it is no surprise considering his age as well as his decline in the last couple of years.

He was a free agent for almost two months and no club from Europe showed concrete interest in signing him. And on Friday night, after much speculation, he completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr where he is now expected to end his career.