Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram is ready to turn down offers from Aston Villa and Newcastle to join Manchester United.

Thuram is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he could be picked up on the cheap in the January transfer window. The French forward earned himself a call-up to his national side for the recent World Cup after an impressive season for Monchengladbach.

It’s set to be a competitive race to secure his signature in 2023, but it now appears Manchester United are leading the race.

According to BILD, if Thuram was to come to the Premier League he would like to join Manchester United, rather than Aston Villa or Newcastle.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Thuram’s versatility could make him a useful option for Manchester United. The French international is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle as a central striker.