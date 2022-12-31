Journalist Rahman Osman has made a bold claim about Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal are having an unbelievable season and the performances of midfield duo Partey and Granit Xhaka are playing a pivotal role. Partey in particular has always been an excellent midfielder, but he’s come on leaps and bounds this season along with the majority of his Arsenal teammates.

There’s no doubt Partey is up there with the best holding midfielders in the league, and journalist Osman believes there’s nobody better in his position, as seen in the tweet below.

Thomas Partey is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League this season. I have seen him all his career, never seen this version before. Looks unbeatable at everything he attempts at the moment. Class. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) December 31, 2022

The main candidates competing with Partey for the top spot would be Rodri and Fabinho, but the latter has struggled at times this season. With Arsenal sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, it’s difficult to argue against Osman despite the talent of Rodri and Fabinho.

Luckily for Arsenal, Partey has managed to avoid too many injuries this season and it’s no coincidence their performances as a team have been exceptional this season. Partey struggled with injuries last season which played a role in Arsenal failing to qualify for the Champions League.