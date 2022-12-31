Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has named the one issue with Manchester United despite their recent run of form.

Manchester United climbed into the Champions League places of the Premier League with a single-goal win against Wolves. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner, as United pick up their second win of the week.

The distraction of Cristiano Ronaldo has now disappeared, and Manchester United can focus on the future rather than the past.

However, the lack of depth up front is a bit of an issue, and journalist Luckhurst shares that view.

Not sure Varane put a foot (or head) wrong all afternoon. Colossal again and Shaw has excelled at centre-back this week. Issues persist up front but manner of today's win huge. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 31, 2022

United were bailed out by Rashford after a fairly disappointing performance against a struggling Wolves side, and with the likes of Anthony Elanga coming on, a player who is yet to really stamp his authority on this Manchester United side, there are clear issues with their depth in attacking areas.

Jadon Sancho is currently unavailable and Anthony Martial isn’t the most prolific striker, so it’s a clear area Manchester United will need to strengthen with the January transfer window only a few days away.