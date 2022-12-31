West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure after his side’s poor run of form this season.

According to a report from Jacob Steinberg, West Ham are prepared to give their manager time to turn things around and the future of Moyes is under no immediate threat.

The Hammers were beaten by Brentford last night and they are currently 17th in the league table.

David Moyes still has the support of West Ham's board. Last night's defeat to Brentford leaves West Ham firmly in a relegation battle but no plans to make a managerial change at the moment. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) December 31, 2022

David Moyes was backed significantly during the summer transfer window with the number of signings and the Hammers were expected to challenge for European qualification. However, things have not gone according to plan at the London club they find themselves battling for survival in the Premier League.

A club of their stature deserves to be higher up the table and it will be interesting to see if Moyes can transform his team’s fortunes in the coming weeks.

Although the Hammers are prepared to back their manager right now, it is highly unlikely that they will stick with him if the results do not improve soon.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can win their upcoming games.

There is no doubt that Moyes has done an excellent job since taking over as the club’s manager but his future is currently hanging by a thread and the Scottish manager will have to improve the results dramatically in order to hold on to his job.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers invest in their squad during the January window.