Kelly Cates has questioned Gary Neville’s comments about Liverpool hijacking the Cody Gakpo signing.

Gary Neville claimed that he is not concerned by Liverpool beating Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo, insisting he is not the player his former club required.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer with the player also admitting his interest in joining the Premier League club, saying: “If Manchester United come, I will think about it.”

And he was once again linked with a January move with reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag might be a major factor in persuading the 23-year-old to join the Red Devils.

However, on Boxing Day, Liverpool swooped in and signed the Dutch international out of nowhere. It took less than an hour between Paul Joyce’s tweet about Liverpool’s interest and the Dutch club announcing the agreement.

Liverpool want Cody Gakpo and discussions with PSV Eindhoven are advanced.https://t.co/GJlxwNjShf — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 26, 2022

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

The swift move from Liverpool pleasantly surprised Liverpool supporters but angered United fans who were convinced that the player was United bound. However, Gary Neville downplayed his disappointment claiming that Gakpo would not have been a suitable signing for United. He told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

“I watched him at the World Cup two or three times, live, and I didn’t think he was somebody United did need. I know a lot of Manchester United fans have been disappointed, but with Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho and Antony on the left – and you could put Martial in that as well- Jurgen Klopp said himself his [Gakpo] best position is off that left side.” “From that point of view, I think Liverpool do need him with the injury problems they have got and I wasn’t as disappointed as a United fan that they didn’t get him, having watched him in the World Cup because I thought he was very similar to the players they [Manchester United] had.”

But Kelly Cates was quick to sarcastically respond to Neville’s claim, and asked

“Did you want him when they were in for him?”

In response to Cates’ remarks, the former United right-back joked: