Kelly Cates sarcastically questions Gary Neville’s contentious claim about Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo.

Kelly Cates has questioned Gary Neville’s comments about Liverpool hijacking the Cody Gakpo signing. 

Gary Neville claimed that he is not concerned by Liverpool beating Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo, insisting he is not the player his former club required.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer with the player also admitting his interest in joining the Premier League club, saying: “If Manchester United come, I will think about it.”

And he was once again linked with a January move with reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag might be a major factor in persuading the 23-year-old to join the Red Devils.

However, on Boxing Day, Liverpool swooped in and signed the Dutch international out of nowhere. It took less than an hour between Paul Joyce’s tweet about Liverpool’s interest and the Dutch club announcing the agreement.

The swift move from Liverpool pleasantly surprised Liverpool supporters but angered United fans who were convinced that the player was United bound. However, Gary Neville downplayed his disappointment claiming that Gakpo would not have been a suitable signing for United. He told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

“I watched him at the World Cup two or three times, live, and I didn’t think he was somebody United did need. I know a lot of Manchester United fans have been disappointed, but with Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho and Antony on the left – and you could put Martial in that as well- Jurgen Klopp said himself his [Gakpo] best position is off that left side.”

“From that point of view, I think Liverpool do need him with the injury problems they have got and I wasn’t as disappointed as a United fan that they didn’t get him, having watched him in the World Cup because I thought he was very similar to the players they [Manchester United] had.”

“Did you want him when they were in for him?”
In response to Cates’ remarks, the former United right-back joked:
“Once Manchester United chose not to pursue Cody Gakpo… I mean, look, you can accumulate players and you want to buy new players all the time but Manchester United need a centre-forward and he’s not the centre-forward of the style Manchester United need at the moment.”

 

  1. G.Neville is suffering from the principle of sour grapes. In simple terms he is jealous that his so called Red devis.I would advise to traverse to LFC affairs. His Man.utd are just holding an umbrella so that the king cannot be scorched by the sun.By February the sun will no longer be scorching. The king will take their place.”You wii never walk alone “

