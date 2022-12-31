Leeds United are looking to complete the signing of the Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wober in the next few days.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Premier League side are in talks with the Austrian club regarding a £14 million transfer and they are hoping to complete the deal early next week.

The 24-year-old defender Is naturally a center back but he has the versatility to operate as a full-back as well. He could prove to be a useful addition to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

Leeds will need to improve their squad during the January transfer window in order to beat the drop this season. They are currently 15th in the league table just two points clear of the relegation zone

Furthermore, they have been abysmal at the back this season and have conceded 29 goals from just 15 league matches. The defense has been a major concern for Marsch and it will be interesting to see if he can strengthen his defensive unit before the January transfer window closes.

Wober would certainly be a quality acquisition and the player is likely to be excited to join the Premier League club as well.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will be looking to prove his quality at a higher level.

Wober will feel that if he can impress at Leeds, he could secure a move to a bigger club in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, the reported £14 million deal seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability and the 24-year-old could end up justifying the outlay over the next few months.