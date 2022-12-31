According to Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross, Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh may leave the club in January if he is not among the substitutes at Newcastle on December 31.

Drameh is a great young talent, but he doesn’t appear to be making an impact in the Whites’ first team, despite an outpouring of support from fans.

After the 21-year-old’s absence from the squad on December 28, Cross admitted that there is nothing to “dissuade” Drameh from leaving.

He said (via Leeds Live):

“The public message from Marsch has repeatedly been warm on Cody Drameh. The young right-back has a future at Elland Road and he will be shown he can get minutes with Leeds, perhaps even imminently.”

“However, the 21-year-old was conspicuous by his absence from Wednesday’s squad and if he’s not among the subs today it will do nothing to dissuade him from considering another January exit.”

It will be quite a surprise to see Leeds United let go of a talent like Drameh when they could really use him in their current team with the likes of Luke Ayling not being on the best of forms.

The youngster has loads to offer as evidenced by his brief cameo appearances this season and with the right development, he has the potential to become a really good player for Leeds.