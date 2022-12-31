Video: Luke Shaw slams attitude of Manchester United colleagues but insists it’s a thing of the past

Manchester United FC
Luke Shaw has slammed the attitude of his Manchester United teammates but insists it’s a thing of the past.

In the last two games, Shaw has taken up a role at centre-back and certainly hasn’t looked out of place. However, it’s Marcus Rashford who has stolen the headlines this week.

Rashford produced a man-of-the-match performance against Nottingham Forest, before being dropped against Wolves for a disciplinary issue.

Shaw has had his say on Erik ten Hag’s methods and insists players won’t be allowed to get away with certain antics under the new regime.

Ten Hag’s methods may seem a little harsh but there’s no doubt he’s getting the best out of this current squad.

