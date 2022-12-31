Manchester United forward Antony paid his respects to the late Brazilian superstar Pele, after he recently passed away.

A minute’s applause will be held at every Premier League game this weekend as we look to pay respects to one of the greatest footballers ever to have played the game.

Whilst the Manchester United players clapped in honour of Pepe, Antony opted to stand with his shirt raised, revealing a message as seen below.

Translated into English, the message reads: “Rest in peace, Pele.”