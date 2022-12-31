(Video) Manchester United forward Antony pays tribute to Pele in pre-match applause

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United forward Antony paid his respects to the late Brazilian superstar Pele, after he recently passed away. 

A minute’s applause will be held at every Premier League game this weekend as we look to pay respects to one of the greatest footballers ever to have played the game.

Whilst the Manchester United players clapped in honour of Pepe, Antony opted to stand with his shirt raised, revealing a message as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo blocked popular football website Transfermarkt after they dropped his valuation
Rio Ferdinand claims he would leave the club if he was Manchester United defender after recent treatment
West Ham identify World Cup star as replacement for Declan Rice whose future at the club remains uncertain

Translated into English, the message reads: “Rest in peace, Pele.”

More Stories Antony Pele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.