Manchester United reportedly planning to offer a new deal to Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot.

The Premier League giants recently triggered a one-year extension in the player’s contract and they are ready to offer him another extension right away.

The 23-year-old has Impressed with his performances this season and he has established himself as a key player for Erik ten Hag.

According to a report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), the Red Devils want to offer him a five-year deal in order to fend off interest from other clubs.

Dalot is already an important player for Manchester United and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender in the future.

It is evident that the Premier League side does not want to lose the player anytime soon and it remains to be seen whether the defender is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club. He is a regular starter for Manchester United and there is no reason for him to look for other avenues.

It is highly unlikely that Dalot will be displaced as the club’s first choice right back anytime soon and he should look to stay at Old Trafford and continue his development the regular football. Furthermore, Ten Hag has a proven track record of improving young players and he could help the Portuguese international achieve his potential.

Dalot has started 13 Premier League matches for Manchester United this season and he has an assist to his name. He was a key player for Portugal during the recently concluded World Cup as well and he started three games for them.