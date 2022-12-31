(Video) Marcus Rashford provides details as to why he was dropped from Manchester United’s XI

Marcus Rashford has now confirmed the reason he was dropped from Manchester United’s starting eleven.

After producing a man-of-the-match performance against Nottingham Forest during the week, many would have expected Rashford to be one of the first names on the teamsheet against Wolves.

However, once the teamsheet was released, it was confirmed that Rashford was on the bench – undoubtedly a shock to Manchester United fans.

Now, Rashford has confirmed the reason he was dropped for the game, in an interview with BT Sport after he came off the bench to win the game for Manchester United.