Messi and Ronaldo could face each other yet again as PSG are set to play friendly against Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal combined XI

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be facing each other yet again after the Portuguese’s move to Al-Nassr was confirmed on Friday night.

After weeks of speculations surrounding the former Manchester United man’s future, he finally came to an agreement with the Saudi club in a world record deal.

The club announced the move on social media claiming that it is a historic move. They tweeted:

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC.”

Many were disappointed by Ronaldo’s move to the Middle East including Gary Neville, as they expected the Ballon d’Or winner to continue playing at the highest level for at least a couple of more years.

But apparently, no club in Europe either wanted him or could afford him which is why he was left with no other option. The only other club that came ‘very close’ to Al-Nassr’s offer was MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City.

However, there is still a possibility of another Messi vs Ronaldo clash. It has been reported by PSG Talks that PSG are set to travel to Saudi Arabia to face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in a mid-season friendly on January 19th.

? On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: @Benayadachraf) pic.twitter.com/y4F70EqOLU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 30, 2022

Messi is expected to return to PSG on 2nd January after being granted a prolonged break having won the World Cup with Argentina a couple of weeks ago.

Ronaldo meanwhile completed his move to Saudi last night and should be ready for selection by that time.