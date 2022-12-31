Newcastle United have confirmed that they are Under-21 head coach Elliott Dickman has now left the club.

Dickman joined the club from crosstown rivals, Sunderland, after Newcastle’s Saudi takeover but the Magpies decided to part ways with him after just 14 months in charge.

Newcastle have confirmed the development on their official website and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in adequate replacements in the coming weeks.

Dickman was in charge of the Sunderland youth team and Academy prior to his move to Newcastle.

Apparently, Newcastle have taken the decision following a string of poor performances from their youth team. The Magpies have improved their first team significantly and they are hoping to build for the future as well. They are keen to succeed at the youth level and bring in a number of talented young players through the ranks over the next few seasons.

As per the club’s official statement, Newcastle Academy’s Head of Coach Development, Neil Winskill, will oversee Under-21s’ training until a replacement for Dickman is finalized in the coming weeks.

The statement from Newcastle read: “Newcastle United can announce that its Under-21s Lead Player Development Coach Elliott Dickman has left the club. The club thanks Elliott for his hard work and professionalism during his 14 months at the Academy and wishes him well for the future.”