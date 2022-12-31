Newcastle have submitted a considerable offer for 27-year-old defender

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy when the transfer window opens in January.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Newcastle United are interested in signing the 27-year-old left-back and they have reportedly submitted a substantial offer for the player.

Apparently, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the defender as well and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to sell him midway through the season.

The Magpies could definitely use a quality left back and Mendy would certainly be a superb addition.

The 27-year-old has won the Spanish league title and the Champions League with Real Madrid and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Newcastle dressing room. Apart from this quality as a player, he will add winning experience to the side.

Newcastle have put together an impressive squad since their takeover and they will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons.

It Is important for them to have players in the dressing room who have won major trophies and Mendy could have a definitive impact on the club on and off the pitch.

The player is at the peak of his career right now and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to take up a new challenge and join the Magpies.

While the opportunity to move to the Premier League can be a tempting proposition, joining Newcastle from Real Madrid would be a step down for the player.

It remains to be seen whether his other suitors PSG and Manchester City are prepared to come forward with an offer in the coming weeks.