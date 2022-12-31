Paul Merson believes Liverpool made an unnecessary decision of signing Cody Gakpo when they should have been focusing on their glaring midfield issues.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that they had signed Gakpo to a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The 23-year-arrival old’s demonstrates Jurgen Klopp’s desire to add attacking depth, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both out for the foreseeable future, and Roberto Firmino dealing with a calf injury.

While a £40 million outlay must be considered, it should not prevent Liverpool from adding more players once the window opens, particularly in midfield, where Klopp has been exposed.

However, the track record of Liverpool’s owners’ willingness to spend has fans concerned.

Paul Joyce has also stated that ‘Liverpool’s transfer dealings are now complete for this window,’ unless a ‘unexpected opportunity’ arises.

And Paul Merson has shown his surprise over the Gakpo signing. In his column for Daily Star, he wrote: