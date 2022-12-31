Rio Ferdinand has claimed he would leave Manchester United if he was Harry Maguire.

As Manchester United faced Wolves on New Years Eve, with Luke Shaw once again being used as a makeshift centre-back. Shaw started in the centre of defence against Nottingham Forest, with Lisandro Martinez not quite ready after his World Cup heroics, and Maguire only well enough for a place on the bench.

However, against Wolves, Maguire was once again on the bench, and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has claimed he would leave the club if he was Maguire.

Rio Ferdinand: "If I'm Harry Maguire, I'd be looking for a new club right now – at Manchester United it hasn't worked out." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1pN1nX7DTs — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) December 31, 2022

It’s clear to see that Erik ten Hag doesn’t fully trust Maguire as he appears to have fallen even further down the pecking order. It’s never a good sign when a full-back is being chosen to play ahead of you in the centre of defence, so a move away from the club is probably best for Maguire at this stage.

However, due to the extortionate fee Manchester United paid for him, it’s going to be difficult for them to find a buyer willing to pay similar, or they may have tp accept a significant loss.