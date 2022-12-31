Tottenham star involved in a training ground spat with the club now ready to sell him

According to Football Insider, Spurs right wing-back Emerson Royal was involved in a training ground argument with a member of Conte’s coaching staff.

As per the report, the spat was the main reason for Royal’s absence from Spurs’ Boxing Day clash against Brentford which ended up in a 2-2 draw. And he may not be involved in the game against Villa either.

Additionally, it is reported that the club are open to letting the full-back leave during the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the North London club from Barcelona but has failed to make any significant impact. But despite his poor performances this season, he has continued to maintain his place in the starting XI.

Prior to the Boxing Day match, he had started 11 of Spurs’ 15 Premier League games this season, as well as all six of their Champions League games.

His current contract ends in 2026 but it is looking highly likely that his time at the club has come to end.

Antonio Conte will be looking for an improved performance against Aston Villa after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brentford on Boxing Day.

A win against Villa will take them to 4th place on 33 points, one point ahead of Manchester United.