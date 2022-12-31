Tottenham will have to pay upwards of €30 million for 26-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options in January and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries remains on their radar.

According to a report from journalist Rudy Galetti, Inter Milan are willing to negotiate the transfer of the Dutch international defender for an offer in excess of €30 million.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining the club and he managed to impress with the Netherlands during the World Cup as well.

Dumfries is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham if he joins the club next month.

The right-back position has been a major concern for Tottenham this season with the likes of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty failing to impress on a consistent basis. Furthermore, summer signing Djed Spence has failed to win the trust of manager Antonio Conte. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can address their full-back problems with the signing of Dumfries in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable defender at the top level and he is equally effective going forward. The Dutchman would add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack especially given how important his role could be under Conte.

The Italian manager’s system relies heavily on full-backs and Dumfries could excel under him.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for an established international like Dumfries and Daniel Levy should look to back his manager in the pursuit of the 26-year-old defender.

Tottenham are vying for a place in the top four and they need to add more quality to their squad in order to secure Champions League qualification.