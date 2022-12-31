Video: Demarai Gray scores a screamer to equalise for Everton against Manchester City

Demarai Dray has just equalised for Everton with an outrageous effort straight into the top right corner.

It has been an intense game of football at the Etihad. Things got heated up early in the game when Haaland was fouled. The challenge by the Everton player only fired him up even more as he became very aggressive for the remaining of the half.

And he ultimately got himself on the scoresheet with a first time finish off from a Mahrez cut-back, giving City a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second half has been just as intense with the game almost being played at a very fast pace. And it was not long until Demarai Gray equalised for Everton with an unbelievable goal from the edge of box curled into the top right corner.

Watch the brilliant goal below:

MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 EVERTON FC

? 64' Demarai Gray (#EFC)pic.twitter.com/Jmak2ECnPe — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) December 31, 2022

Footage courtesy: Bein Sports