(Video) Marcus Rashford comes off the bench to fire Manchester United into the lead

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to fire Manchester United into the lead against Wolves on New Year’s Eve.

Despite an excellent performance against Nottingham Forest last time out, Rashford was dropped to the bench against Wolves.

However, Erik ten Hag didn’t take too long to bring on the England international, and it paid off midway through the second half.

Rashford played an excellent one-two with Bruno Fernandes, before firing the ball into the net, giving his side the lead.

