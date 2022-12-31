(Video) Martin Odegaard extends Arsenal’s lead with interesting finish

Martin Odegaard extended Arsenal’s lead with an interesting finish, adding to Bukayo Saka’s early goal.

Saka took the lead for Arsenal after just over a minute, guiding the ball beyond Robert Sanchez.

Later in the first half, Odegaard extended Arsenal’s lead. The Norweigan attacking midfielder slammed the ball into the ground, resulting in the ball bouncing over the defender’s heads and into the back of the net.

It wouldn’t be a total shock to find out Odegaard meant to strike the ball in this way to avoid the defenders, similar to Mesut Ozil’s ‘bounce’ finish where he kicks the ball into the ground over the goalkeeper.

Pictures from BeIN Sports and Sky Sports.

