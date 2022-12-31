(Video) Martinelli finishes off Arsenal move following assist of the season contender from Odegaard

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Gabriel Martinelli finished off an Arsenal move to extend their lead following one of the assists of the season from Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard created his own space in the middle of the park, darting away from the Brighton midfield to put himself in a position to receive the ball.

When the ball was rolled to him, Odegaard barely even took a look up before playing an inch-perfect pass to Martinelli, who proceeded to finish the chance.

Pictures below from SportsCenter and BeIN Sports.

