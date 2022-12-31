Video: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. racially abused by a group of Real Valladolid fans during their 2-0 win

During Real Madrid’s match against Real Valladolid this evening, Vinicius Jr. was subjected to a barrage of racially charged abuse.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team returned to action following the World Cup break, travelling to the Estadio José Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid.

Real headed into the game knowing that a win would vault them back above Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. And that’s exactly what they did. A late Karim Benzema brace helped the Spanish giants to a 2-0 win.

However, an otherwise enjoyable evening was ruined when Real Madrid star Vinicious Jr. was subjected to disgusting racial abuse by home fans.

Vallodolid fans chanting monkey noises at Vini Jr as he walks off. F**king disgraceful. ? pic.twitter.com/j0gK3MiKhi — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) December 30, 2022