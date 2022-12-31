West Ham ‘favourites’ to sign 29-year-old Premier League ace

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Everton defender Michael Keane.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the 29-year-old center-back is looking to leave Goodison Park when the transfer window opens in January. The former Burnley defender has barely had any game time this season and he is looking to play more often during the second half of the season.

The player Is yet to start a Premier League game for Everton this season and he has had just 22 minutes of action in the league. Keane has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski and it would make sense for the player to leave in search of regular football.

It is evident that he is no longer a key part of Frank Lampard’s first team plans.

According to journalist Paul Brown, West Ham are currently favourites to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can get a deal across the line in the coming weeks.

“I just think everyone knows that because he’s not getting a game really for Everton, that he could be on the market. “I think Michael Keane’s decided that he’s going to have to move to get more football, so I think he’s going to go somewhere and West Ham, I would say, are favourites at the moment.”

West Ham have had a disappointing season so far and they are currently 17th in the league table. The Hammers have conceded 22 goals in 17 league matches and David Moyes could certainly use defensive reinforcements. Keane could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers.

The defender is used to English football and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. Furthermore, he will be determined to prove his quality after being starved of game time at Everton. The move could prove to be ideal for all parties.