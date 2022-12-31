West Ham United have identified Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for star midfielder Declan Rice whose future at the club remains uncertain.

This is according to Graeme Bailey who was discussing the upcoming transfer window on the Loaded Mag YouTube channel.

The Ajax midfielder is believed to be on Chelsea’s radar for the winter transfer window after new owner Todd Boehly reportedly told him the club will be back for him.

But Chelsea are also heavily linked with a summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and the player is also seemingly looking for a new challenge as he recently spoke of his desire to win trophies.

And according to Bailey, West Ham are already keeping an eye on the Mexican World Cup star as the replacement for Declan Rice. He said (via This is Futbol):

“I think Alvarez is one to keep an eye on. West Ham are looking at him because Declan Rice is going to leave for Chelsea in the summer.”

Losing Declan Rice is inevitable for West Ham and he will undoubtedly be a huge loss for the London club. And it is no surprise that the Hammers are already looking at solid options as replacements for the highly rated Englishman.