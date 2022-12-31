Wout Faes made a big Liverpool admission three years before double own-goal shocker

Wout Faes made a big Liverpool admission three years before his double own-goal shocker at Anfield.

Liverpool defeated Leicester City at Anfield 2-1, but it wasn’t without a helping hand from the opposition.

Belgian defender Faes scored two own goals to gift Liverpool the win, and it was a game he would have been looking forward to after his admission three years ago.

“I’ve been a real supporter of Liverpool since I was a child. I’ve been a few times and when you go to Anfield, it gives you goosebumps,” said Faes, as relayed by the Liverpool Echo.

It couldn’t have gone much worse for Faes who will have been chomping at the bit to play at Anfield.

