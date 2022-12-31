Striker Garant Kuol edges one step closer to join Newcastle United in January.

The Australia international, whose transfer to Newcastle was approved back in September, played his final match for the Central Coast Mariners earlier today. Jason Cummings’ two goals helped the Mariners win 2-1.

As you can see in the video below, the 18-year-old was greeted with cheers from the crowd as he left the field and was then hugged by Nick Montgomery and the rest of the coaching staff.

Kuol’s final performance in Australian football appeared to move the Isuzu UTE A-League commentators, who encouraged him to “go and make us proud” at Newcastle.