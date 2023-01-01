According to recent reports, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is a big fan of on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

That’s according to reports in Italy, which claim the Gunners may look to sign Melo once his time with Liverpool comes to an end in the summer.

Melo, 26, is Juventus player until 2025 and although Liverpool have the option to sign him permanently, following a series of injuries during his time at Anfield, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Reds will take advantage of that clause.

And should the 26-year-old midfielder find his future back in Turin at the end of the season, it is reported that Arsenal may look to bring him back to the Premier League, and should that be the case, the midfielder’s parent club will try to negotiate a deal for Gabriel to move the other way.

?| Mikel Arteta “really likes” Liverpool’s on loan midfielder Arthur, and Juventus could try and include the Brazilian in a deal to bring Gabriel to the club in the summer. [@cmercatoweb] pic.twitter.com/G2bu5P0cmI — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 1, 2023

