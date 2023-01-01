Arsenal join exclusive club with remarkable stat achieved by some of England’s best ever teams

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s incredible start to the Premier League season continued yesterday with a 4-2 win over Brighton that sent them seven points clear at the top of the table.

The Gunners picked up yet another three points, making it 14 wins from 16 games so far, with just one draw and one defeat and a tally of 43 points in total.

According to Opta Joe, this means Arsenal are only the fifth team with such a strong record at this stage of the season, putting them in the same bracket as some truly great teams such as recent champions Manchester City and Liverpool, who ended up running away with the title in the years they made such strong starts…

More Stories / Latest News
Mykhaylo Mudryk sends two-word message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Instagram
Daily Mail reveals when could David Moyes get face the sack
(Video) Martinelli finishes off Arsenal move following assist of the season contender from Odegaard

The Chelsea side of 2005/06 and Tottenham’s 1960/61 team also went on to be champions, so Arsenal fans will surely be starting to believe this really could be their year.

Few would have expected Arsenal to be serious title contenders this term, with almost the same group of players failing to even get into the top four last season.

Still, Manchester City dropped points again yesterday with a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Everton, so it’s clear that Arsenal have a big opportunity now to give us one of the biggest title shocks since Leicester City’s triumph in 2015/16.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Eddie Nketiah Gabriel Martinelli Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.