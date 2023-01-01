Arsenal join exclusive club with remarkable stat achieved by some of England’s best ever teams

Arsenal’s incredible start to the Premier League season continued yesterday with a 4-2 win over Brighton that sent them seven points clear at the top of the table.

The Gunners picked up yet another three points, making it 14 wins from 16 games so far, with just one draw and one defeat and a tally of 43 points in total.

According to Opta Joe, this means Arsenal are only the fifth team with such a strong record at this stage of the season, putting them in the same bracket as some truly great teams such as recent champions Manchester City and Liverpool, who ended up running away with the title in the years they made such strong starts…

5 – Arsenal are just the fifth side in English top-flight history to pick up as many as 43 points from the first 16 games in a season (3 pts for a win) after Tottenham (1960-61), Chelsea (2005-06), Man City (2017-18) and Liverpool (2019-20). Pacesetters. pic.twitter.com/y1GYJRQ7IJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2022

The Chelsea side of 2005/06 and Tottenham’s 1960/61 team also went on to be champions, so Arsenal fans will surely be starting to believe this really could be their year.

Few would have expected Arsenal to be serious title contenders this term, with almost the same group of players failing to even get into the top four last season.

Still, Manchester City dropped points again yesterday with a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Everton, so it’s clear that Arsenal have a big opportunity now to give us one of the biggest title shocks since Leicester City’s triumph in 2015/16.