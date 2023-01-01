Mikel Arteta expresses “excitement” at the moment Arsenal players displayed elite mentality after Brighton win

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his excitement at seeing the elite mentality being displayed by his players after the 4-2 win over Brighton yesterday.

The Gunners made it 14 wins out of 16 in the Premier League, taking full advantage of Manchester City’s surprise 1-1 draw at home to Everton earlier in the day to go seven points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal fans are in dreamland right now as even the most optimistic Gooners surely weren’t expecting their team to be in this position at this stage, but it seems Arteta and his players are keeping themselves grounded.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician admits that what excites him about this team is that in the dressing room after the game his players were still focusing on what they could have done better…

More Stories / Latest News
“Now the story is different” – Manchester United given boost in pursuit of forward transfer
Manchester United reportedly tracking Bundesliga attacker
La Liga ace wants Manchester United move after Erik ten Hag talks

Arsenal will need to keep fully focused if they are to fight off the challenge of reigning champions Man City, who surely still have it in them to come back and make this title race more tense.

A seven-point lead is certainly a boost for Arsenal, but they remain a relatively young and inexperienced side whose mentality will surely be tested after one or two bad results.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.