Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his excitement at seeing the elite mentality being displayed by his players after the 4-2 win over Brighton yesterday.

The Gunners made it 14 wins out of 16 in the Premier League, taking full advantage of Manchester City’s surprise 1-1 draw at home to Everton earlier in the day to go seven points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal fans are in dreamland right now as even the most optimistic Gooners surely weren’t expecting their team to be in this position at this stage, but it seems Arteta and his players are keeping themselves grounded.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician admits that what excites him about this team is that in the dressing room after the game his players were still focusing on what they could have done better…

Arteta: "There is still a long, long way to go. My excitement comes when I go into the dressing room and the players are talking about what they should have done better." #AFC — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 31, 2022

Arsenal will need to keep fully focused if they are to fight off the challenge of reigning champions Man City, who surely still have it in them to come back and make this title race more tense.

A seven-point lead is certainly a boost for Arsenal, but they remain a relatively young and inexperienced side whose mentality will surely be tested after one or two bad results.