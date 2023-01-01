Fabrizio Romano reassures Arsenal fans over clause as he praises Edu “masterpiece” in the transfer market

Real Madrid reportedly do not have a buy-back clause for Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has proven a terrific signing for the Gunners, with Fabrizio Romano praising him as Edu’s “masterpiece” in the transfer market when he managed to sign him from Madrid for just €40million.

Odegaard had another brilliant game for Arsenal yesterday as they beat Brighton 4-2 to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The 24-year-old now looks to be at the peak of his powers, having initially moved to Real as a teenage wonderkid, but without ever quite making it into their first-team.

Romano praised Arsenal’s work in signing Odegaard, and assured fans there’s no clause that could take him back to the Bernabeu…

Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal project ??? #AFC It was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited… until they got the green light for less than €40m. pic.twitter.com/yyLaj6CEw3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2023

Odegaard will certainly go down as one of Arsenal’s best signings of recent times, with the midfielder now club captain and inspiring the team towards what now looks like a serious title challenge.

Few would have expected this relatively young and inexperienced side to be ahead of Manchester City at this stage, but Odegaard has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side’s success.