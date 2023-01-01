Jude Bellingham and his father at odds over choosing transfer to Liverpool or Manchester City

Jude Bellingham and his father reportedly seem to have a difference in opinion over which club the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder should join next.

Ahead of what looks like being one of the major transfer news stories of summer 2023, it seems there is a difference of opinion within the Bellingham family over whether he should go to Liverpool, or to one of Manchester City or Real Madrid.

According to Football Insider, Bellingham’s father seems to be leaning towards his son making the move to Anfield, whereas the player himself is said to have had his head turned by interest from Man City and Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old would be an important signing to breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and he’d surely be automatic first choice for the Reds.

This is less certain at City, though moving to the Etihad Stadium would give him the chance to work under the great Pep Guardiola, as well as to be reunited with his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are historically one of the very biggest names in world football, and it makes sense that Bellingham might find it very hard to say no to the Spanish giants, who have won the Champions League five times in the last nine seasons.