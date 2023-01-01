Brentford handed major boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Despite being stretchered off against West Ham on Friday, according to recent reports, Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be in line to feature against Liverpool on Monday night.

Toney, 26, netted against the Hammers but was forced off in the game’s second half after injuring his leg.

Worryingly, the 26-year-old was unable to make his own way off the pitch and required the stretcher. Following his withdrawal against West Ham, Bees fans would have been forgiven for fearing their star striker would be out for a significant period of time.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Jay Harris, Toney could be set to make a quick comeback against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Ivan Toney could potentially play for #BrentfordFC against Liverpool tomorrow ?? 26yo forward hurt his leg in 2-0 win over West Ham but Thomas Frank says “there’s no significant injury.” He didn’t take part in training today though @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WFkm6iXec2 — Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) January 1, 2023

Although not nailed on to start due to missing his team’s training session on Saturday, Toney’s inclusion, even if it is on the substitute’s bench, will serve as a huge boost to Thomas Frank, who is looking to guide the Bees toward a European spot, and his number 17, who has already scored 12 league goals, will be vital to that.