Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign the Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.

According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, the 27-year-old Croatian international is being eyed as an alternative to Reece James.

“The main one is Juranovic from Celtic, which I believe is coming out all over the place now from various reports, so I can see Chelsea pushing for him because he’s one of the cheaper options on there.”

The Chelsea defender recently returned from injury and picked up another knock against Bournemouth. James is set to be sidelined for a number of weeks and Graham Potter is looking to add some options to his squad.

Juranovic has done well for Celtic and he was a key player for Croatia during the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old helped Croatia finish third in the World Cup. Juranovic certainly has the quality to play for a top club and a move to Chelsea would be ideal for his career.

The Croatian would be a useful addition to Potter’s side.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a fee with Celtic in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2026 and the Scottish outfit could look to demand a premium for his services in January.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

Juranovic is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be a significant step up in the player’s career.

He is at his peak right now and he would want to test himself at a high level. Chelsea are a club capable of challenging for the major trophies and Juranovic will be able to fight for silverware with a move to Stamford Bridge.