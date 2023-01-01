Chelsea reach agreement with club and player over €37-38m transfer and long-term contract

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who is closing in on a move for around €37-38million.

The talented French centre-back looks a terrific prospect after impressing in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it now looks like his move to Stamford Bridge is only a matter of time, according to The Athletic.

Their report states that Chelsea and Monaco have agreed the terms of the deal, while the Blues also have an agreement with the player over a long-term contract.

Graham Potter could do with strengthening his defence this January, and Badiashile looks ideal to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Badiashile can make, but Chelsea fans will no doubt hope he hits the ground running in a way that Koulibaly and Fofana have not really been able to do.

Looking beyond this season, CFC will surely need a top young defender like this to help them replace ageing star Thiago Silva, who, at the age of 38, surely cannot go on for much longer at this level.