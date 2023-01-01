Chelsea transfer target expects not to play for current club again as deal could be completed imminently

Chelsea may reportedly be making significant progress on the transfer of Enzo Fernandez, who supposedly doesn’t expect he’ll be playing for Benfica again.

The Argentina international has been a revelation since joining Benfica in the summer, becoming a star player for the Portuguese giants and then winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with some superb performances at the tournament.

It seems Chelsea are now moving quickly to snap Fernandez up, with O Jogo reporting that the 21-year-old seems to think his move could be sealed before Benfica’s next game on the 6th of January.

This follows the Mail reporting that Chelsea would hold further talks over Fernandez today as they continue an ‘aggressive’ approach in the transfer market.

Fernandez looks like he’d be a superb signing for Chelsea, so fans will hope these reports are accurate and that something can be finalised as soon as possible.

The Blues need a long-term replacement for ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both due to be out of contract at the end of the season.