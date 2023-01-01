Chelsea transfer target expects not to play for current club again as deal could be completed imminently

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea may reportedly be making significant progress on the transfer of Enzo Fernandez, who supposedly doesn’t expect he’ll be playing for Benfica again.

The Argentina international has been a revelation since joining Benfica in the summer, becoming a star player for the Portuguese giants and then winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with some superb performances at the tournament.

It seems Chelsea are now moving quickly to snap Fernandez up, with O Jogo reporting that the 21-year-old seems to think his move could be sealed before Benfica’s next game on the 6th of January.

This follows the Mail reporting that Chelsea would hold further talks over Fernandez today as they continue an ‘aggressive’ approach in the transfer market.

Enzo Fernandez was a key player for Argentina as they won the World Cup
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United ready to try again for TWO big-name summer targets this January
Chelsea reach agreement with club and player over €37-38m transfer and long-term contract
Jamie Carragher names the midfield signing Liverpool need more than Jude Bellingham

Fernandez looks like he’d be a superb signing for Chelsea, so fans will hope these reports are accurate and that something can be finalised as soon as possible.

The Blues need a long-term replacement for ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.