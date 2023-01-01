Cody Gakpo admits he was expecting to sign for Man United before making Liverpool switch

Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he was going to sign for Man United before eventually agreeing a switch to rivals Liverpool.

The Netherlands international, who enjoyed an impressive winter World Cup campaign in Qatar, has been destined to secure a big move for quite some time.

Heavily linked with Man United, due to Erik Ten Hag’s Dutch connection, Gakpo appeared nailed on to join the Red Devils, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract, leaving the 20-time league winners desperately short of goalscoring options.

However, after stalling on a potential deal, United saw rivals Liverpool steal a march in the race to bring Gakpo to the Premier League, and apparently uninterested in going head-to-head with their enemies, Jurgen Klopp was able to land his man for around £40m (Sky Sports) with relative ease.

However, speaking in a recent interview, the former PSV attacker admitted he spent much of the year expecting to play at Old Trafford.

“It was difficult this summer. It was a very intense period,” the 23-year-old said, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“I tried to find my peace, but it was difficult. I thought I was going to Manchester United, but in the end it didn’t work out.”

Gakpo has yet to make his club debut but with Liverpool preparing to travel to Brentford for a Premier League clash on Monday, the Reds’ new number 18 could be in line to feature.