Barcelona police investigating sexual assault at nightclub allegedly involving Brazil legend

Police in Barcelona are reportedly investigating a case of sexual assault in a nightclub that allegedly involved Brazil right-back Dani Alves.

The 39-year-old, who recently left FC Barcelona and who also represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, but it seems he’s now being plagued with off-the-field issues.

Spanish outlet ABC claim Alves has been identified as being at the centre of a sex crime, which took place on Friday morning.

The report goes on to say that a woman accused Alves of putting his hand up her skirt, though he has denied the allegations.

ABC said: “The Catalan police went to the venue and when the victim spoke to them about the incident, the supposed aggressor had already left the nightclub.

“Contacted by this paper, the footballer’s entourage have denied the allegations.

“They insist the information is false, although Alves was inside the venue, albeit for a short space of time.”

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police confirmed today: “We are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a nightclub in Barcelona said to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday.”