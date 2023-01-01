Jermain Defoe hints at marriage crisis just months after £200k wedding

Former West Ham and Tottenham star Jermain Defoe has possibly hinted he’s in something of a marriage crisis at the moment after spending Christmas apart from his wife.

The former England international married Donna Tierney just a few months ago, but he was spotted in St Lucia on holiday without his wedding ring.

Donna herself has also reverted to using her maiden name on social media, with all signs pointing towards a separation.

Defoe got married back in June and spent £200k on a lavish wedding ceremony, but both he and Donna have now removed pictures of their wedding from Instagram.

Defoe said at the time: “This is my future, this is forever, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

The wedding was featured in OK! Magazine, but rumours of Defoe trying to hook up with someone else surfaced in October.

Defoe’s agents have been approached for comment by the Sun, but nothing has yet been officially confirmed.