“Now the story is different” – Manchester United given boost in pursuit of forward transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the Portugal international during the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, and now the player’s situation has changed, with Atletico open to letting him go this January.

This could be a welcome boost for Man Utd, who look in urgent need of new signings up front after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated after that explosive and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Felix could be perfect to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s attack, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial not being consistent enough in recent times.

Discussing Felix’s situation, Romano told Give Me Sport that United could now have more luck trying to sign Felix after initially expressing an interest in the summer when he was not available.

“Joao Felix was one of the priorities they had in the summer after that difficult moment at the beginning of August,” Romano said.

“They had conversations with Atlético, but at that moment the club didn’t want to negotiate.

“Now the story is different because Félix is open to leaving the club. Atlético Madrid are open to letting him go if they receive the right proposal.”

Felix hasn’t had the best time in Madrid, but previously looked a real wonderkid at former club Benfica, so there’s every chance he could still revive his career under the right manager.

Ten Hag might be a better fit for the 23-year-old’s style of play than the more defensive-minded Diego Simeone.