La Liga ace wants Manchester United move after Erik ten Hag talks

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player has had a phone call with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and he has communicated his desire to join the Red Devils in the upcoming windows.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but the move did not materialise.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to sanction his departure in January.

Manchester United could certainly use midfield reinforcements and the 25-year-old Dutchman would be a sensational addition.

He could partner the Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

De Jong would be a massive upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred. The Red Devils will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and challenge for the major trophies. A signing like De Jong could galvanise the squad during the second half of the season.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will agree to weaken their squad midway through the campaign and let a key player leave.

De Jong has been an important player for Barcelona this season and he has been in outstanding form for the Spanish giants.

It is fair to assume that the Red Devils might have to wait until the summer to sign him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.