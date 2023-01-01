Jamie Carragher names the midfield signing Liverpool need more than Jude Bellingham

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is not necessarily the kind of midfield signing that the Reds need most right now.

Bellingham has shone as one of the finest young players in world football in recent times, and one imagines there will be a fierce race for his signature in summer 2023.

Still, Carragher is unsure if Liverpool should be making the 19-year-old their top priority right now, as he’s concerned that they never really replaced the hard work and energy of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum was a star performer for Jurgen Klopp’s best teams, but Carragher notes that the team is now a bit more technical rather than energetic in the middle of the park, and Bellingham might not really give them that running power that they’ve missed since losing Wijnaldum.

Discussing the Bellingham to Liverpool links, Sky Sports pundit Carragher said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “It feels to me that the midfield has morphed into more of a technical midfield rather than a high energy midfield and that’s what happens when you lose that Wijnaldum figure alongside a holding midfielder.

“Right now, Liverpool tonight had Jordan Henderson – who isn’t as energetic as three or four years ago – but then the technical player like Thiago – and Harvey Elliott, Carvalho has played there at times.

“This midfield isn’t what you expect or what Jurgen Klopp really wants. It’s not just about certain players and a certain age, because the younger players are more technical than high energy and I talk about Harvey Elliott and Carvalho, it feels like Liverpool’s midfield isn’t high energy.

“There’s talk of looking to bring in Jude Bellingham, why wouldn’t you, he’s a great player but they also need another midfielder to help them defensively.

“Bellingham is a midfielder who likes to get forward, score goals and assists and it would be fantastic if Liverpool could get him but they need a Wijnaldum figure to come in in the summer.”