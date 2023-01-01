Manchester United exploring the loan market as January transfer window opens

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the loan market in this January’s transfer window as it opens today.

The Red Devils have not made the most convincing start to the season, but it seems there might not be sweeping changes or big spending at Old Trafford this month.

Instead, Sky Sports suggests Man Utd could explore the loan market, and any new players coming in will depend on the right opportunities.

United fans probably won’t be too encouraged by this particular piece of transfer news, as Erik ten Hag surely needs to significantly strengthen, particularly up front after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the inconsistent performances of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony.

Sky’s report doesn’t mention any specific names, but it will be interesting to see if MUFC can identify any realistic loan targets who could make a meaningful impact for the club in the second half of the season.

United are currently fourth in the Premier League, but they can’t be too confident of staying there as both Liverpool and Tottenham are close behind, and it’s worth noting that Jurgen Klopp’s side have already secured the signing of Cody Gakpo this winter, so United surely need to respond with a big signing of their own.