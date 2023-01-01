Solskjaer signing is not in Ten Hag’s plans as Man Utd’s January transfer plans come together

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly does not have Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his plans as the club could enter the market for a new right-back in the January transfer window.

It’s the beginning of a new year and that means the transfer window officially opens today, with plenty of transfer gossip and speculation already circulating in the last few weeks.

A report from Sky Sports has taken a look at what each club could do this month, and it seems Man Utd could make changes at right-back, if they can offload Wan-Bissaka, who has fallen out of favour with Ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka was signed by the Red Devils when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager, but it seems fair to say now that he doesn’t look like he’s going to live up to the potential the club’s former boss saw in him when he was a youngster.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Manchester United future is in doubt
More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reassures Arsenal fans over clause as he praises Edu “masterpiece” in the transfer market
Manchester United exploring the loan market as January transfer window opens
Rio Ferdinand has already decided player of the year & young player of the year winners after latest Arsenal win

Ten Hag has mostly preferred Diogo Dalot as his first choice right-back this season, and he could even be open to further signings in that position this January.

Still, it seems MUFC could do with offloading Wan-Bissaka first, so it will be interesting to see if any offers come in for the 25-year-old.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Erik ten Hag Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.