Solskjaer signing is not in Ten Hag’s plans as Man Utd’s January transfer plans come together

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly does not have Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his plans as the club could enter the market for a new right-back in the January transfer window.

It’s the beginning of a new year and that means the transfer window officially opens today, with plenty of transfer gossip and speculation already circulating in the last few weeks.

A report from Sky Sports has taken a look at what each club could do this month, and it seems Man Utd could make changes at right-back, if they can offload Wan-Bissaka, who has fallen out of favour with Ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka was signed by the Red Devils when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager, but it seems fair to say now that he doesn’t look like he’s going to live up to the potential the club’s former boss saw in him when he was a youngster.

Ten Hag has mostly preferred Diogo Dalot as his first choice right-back this season, and he could even be open to further signings in that position this January.

Still, it seems MUFC could do with offloading Wan-Bissaka first, so it will be interesting to see if any offers come in for the 25-year-old.