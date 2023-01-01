Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been tipped as a “brilliant addition” for the likes of Newcastle and West Ham by pundit and former England star Stuart Pearce.

Maguire hasn’t played regularly for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag, who took over in the summer, and it’s hard to imagine the former Leicester City centre-back being at Old Trafford for much longer if this continues.

Maguire was a top performer for Leicester during his time at the King Power Stadium, and one imagines he could surely get to that kind of level again if he leaves for more of a mid-table team again.

Speaking about Maguire’s situation on talkSPORT, Pearce said he could see the 29-year-old doing well for Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa if he were to be targeted by clubs like that.

“If I was West Ham, if I was Newcastle, if I was Aston Villa, I’d be all over trying to get Harry Maguire out of there,” Pearce said.

“I’d be asking the question whether he’s available. He’d be a brilliant addition to a football club.

“He’s the right age, the right stature, right experience. He might just need another challenge now as he’s not getting regular football.”

It will be interesting to see if any clubs follow this advice and move for Maguire in the near future.

Newcastle and West Ham could probably do with strengthening in defence, but it remains to be seen if they’d make someone like Maguire a priority target due to his age, recent poor form, and possible high wages.