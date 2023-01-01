Manchester United 2023/24 away kit design leaked and it’s something very different

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s away kit for next season has seemingly been leaked online and it’s a very different design to what fans will be used to.

The Red Devils tend to wear black, white or blue away from home, though some recent designs have been a bit more experimental, with colours such as grey, pink or this season’s fluorescent green strip.

Next season’s will apparently be something quite similar to Newcastle United, though the stripes you’re looking at below may end up looking more dark green than they do in these images leaked from the reliable football kit news site Footy Headlines

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham make decision to terminate striker’s deal
Chelsea transfer target expects not to play for current club again as deal could be completed imminently
Newcastle United ready to try again for TWO big-name summer targets this January

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception this gets from United fans, but it’s certainly far from a traditional MUFC away kit.

Of course, the most important thing is success on the pitch, so if Erik ten Hag can turn things around at Old Trafford then there’s every chance this slightly odd shirt would go down in folklore if it’s associated with a winning team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.