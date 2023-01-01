Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 18-year-old German international is on Manchester United’s radar as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.

Ben Jacobs told GMS: “Manchester United are one of those. They’ve tracked him for quite some time. They haven’t entered into any kind of advanced talks yet.”

It Is no surprise that Manchester United want to improve their attack, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils terminated the contract of the Portuguese international prior to the World Cup and Marcus Rashford is the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now.

Moukoko has proven himself to be a prodigious young talent and he could be a quality long-term addition.

The 18-year-old has 6 goals and 6 assists across all competitions for the German club this season and he was a part of Germany’s World Cup squad as well.

He is widely regarded as a world-class talent who has all the attributes to develop into a future superstar. Ten Hag could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

If Manchester United managed to secure his services in the coming months, it could prove to be a major coup for them.

The player will be out of contract at the end of this season and he could be snapped up for a reasonable price this month.

Alternatively Manchester United could look to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player regarding a free transfer in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Borussia Dortmund try and secure a contract extension with the player in the coming weeks.