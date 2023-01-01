Confirmed: Manchester United announce player’s return to Premier League rivals

Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has left the club to return to Newcastle United.

The Slovakia international had been at Old Trafford on loan for the first half of this season, but made just two appearances before seeing his loan deal cancelled.

Dubravka’s return to parent club Newcastle has been officially confirmed by both clubs this afternoon, and it will be interesting to see how it affects both clubs’ plans in the coming weeks.

Man Utd may well feel they could do with signing another backup ‘keeper to give them an option to fall back on in case David de Gea picks up an injury, while Newcastle could perhaps toy with giving the 33-year-old a route back into their starting line up…

Dubravka has had some fine moments at Newcastle, so it could be that he’ll still have a role to play with the Magpies, even if he had lost his place before heading out on loan in the summer.

United could do with a good January after some tentative signs of progress under Erik ten Hag, so it remains to be seen if a new no.2 goalkeeper will end up being a top priority.

